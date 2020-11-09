How to watch Flashpoint season 2

The second season of Flashpoint, a league run by CS:GO teams, will kick off tomorrow at 7am CT.
Flashpoint season two will be played online, with all 12 teams competing from Europe. The team list includes the champions of the first season, MAD Lions, and the other six teams that are Flashpoint partners: Cloud9, MIBR, Dignitas, c0ntact Gaming, Gen.G, and Envy. Flashpoint has invited Fnatic, OG, and BIG to complete the tournament and will also feature Virtus Pro and forZe, the two best teams from the closed qualifier.
Here’s everything you need to know about Flashpoint season two.
Stream
All of the matches will be broadcast on Flashpoint’s Twitch channel. There won’t be simultaneous series, so you won’t miss any of the action.
Format
Flashpoint has split the 12 teams in three double-elimination GSL groups of four. The winner and runners-up of each group will go straight into the playoffs. All of the third-placed teams will proceed to the Last Chance stage and will be joined by the best fourth-placed team from the group stage.
The Last Chance stage will use a single-elimination bracket and the two best teams will advance to the playoffs. The playoffs, on the other hand, will feature a double-elimination bracket. All of the Flashpoint season two matches will be played as best-of-three series, including the grand finals.
The competition has a $1 million prize pool, with $500,000 being awarded to the champion.
Teams
Group A
Fnatic
- KRIMZ
- flusha
- JW
- Golden
- Brollan
- Coach: Samuelsson
MAD Lions
- acoR
- sjuush
- roeJ
- refrezh
- HooXi
- Coach: peacemaker
c0ntact
- EspiranTo
- ottoNd
- Snappi
- Spinx
- rigoN
- Coach: NeiL_M
Dignitas
- f0rest
- friberg
- hallzerk
- Heap
- H4RR3
- Coach: vENdetta
Group B
BIG
- tabseN
- XANTARES
- syrsoN
- k1to
- tiziaN
- Coach: tow b
forZe
- FL1T
- facecrack
- Jerry
- almazer
- xsepower
- Coach: lmbt
MIBR
- kNgV-
- trk
- LUCAS1
- vsm
- leo_drk
- Coach: cogu
Envy
- Nifty
- Calyx
- MICHU
- LEGIJA
- Thomas
- Coach: kuben
Group C
OG
- valde
- Aleksib
- NBK-
- ISSAA
- mantuu
Cloud9
- woxic
- es3tag
- ALEX
- floppy
- mezii
- Coach: kassad
Virtus Pro
- Jame
- qikert
- YEKINDAR
- buster
- SANJI
- Coach: dastan
Gen.G
- autimatic
- koosta
- BnTeT
- Xizt
- kreaz
- Coach: Elmapuddy
Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 10
- 7am CT: Envy vs. forZe
- 10am CT: BIG vs. MIBR
Wednesday, Nov. 11
- 7am CT: MAD Lions vs. Dignitas
- 10am CT: Fnatic vs. c0ntact
Thursday, Nov. 12
- 7am CT: Cloud9 vs. Virtus Pro
- 10am CT: OG vs. Gen.G
Friday, Nov. 13
- 7am CT: Group B upper bracket final
- 10am CT: Group B lower bracket first round
Saturday, Nov. 14
- 7am CT: Group A upper bracket final
- 10am CT: Group A lower bracket first round
Sunday, Nov. 15
- 7am CT: Group C upper bracket final
- 10am CT: Group C lower bracket first round
Thursday, Nov. 19
- 7am CT: Group A consolidation final
- 10am CT: Group B consolidation final
Friday, Nov. 20
- 7am CT: Group C consolidation final
- 10am CT: Group A final
Saturday, Nov. 21
- 7am CT: Group B final
- 10am CT: Group C final
Sunday, Nov. 22
- 7am CT: Last Chance first series
- 10am CT: Last Chance second series