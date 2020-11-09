How to watch Flashpoint season 2

Some of the best CS:GO teams in the world will be playing in this $1 million tournament.

The second season of Flashpoint, a league run by CS:GO teams, will kick off tomorrow at 7am CT.

Flashpoint season two will be played online, with all 12 teams competing from Europe. The team list includes the champions of the first season, MAD Lions, and the other six teams that are Flashpoint partners: Cloud9, MIBR, Dignitas, c0ntact Gaming, Gen.G, and Envy. Flashpoint has invited Fnatic, OG, and BIG to complete the tournament and will also feature Virtus Pro and forZe, the two best teams from the closed qualifier.

Here’s everything you need to know about Flashpoint season two.

Stream

All of the matches will be broadcast on Flashpoint’s Twitch channel. There won’t be simultaneous series, so you won’t miss any of the action.

Format

Flashpoint has split the 12 teams in three double-elimination GSL groups of four. The winner and runners-up of each group will go straight into the playoffs. All of the third-placed teams will proceed to the Last Chance stage and will be joined by the best fourth-placed team from the group stage.

The Last Chance stage will use a single-elimination bracket and the two best teams will advance to the playoffs. The playoffs, on the other hand, will feature a double-elimination bracket. All of the Flashpoint season two matches will be played as best-of-three series, including the grand finals.

The competition has a $1 million prize pool, with $500,000 being awarded to the champion.

Teams

Group A

Fnatic

KRIMZ

flusha

JW

Golden

Brollan

Coach: Samuelsson

MAD Lions

acoR

sjuush

roeJ

refrezh

HooXi

Coach: peacemaker

c0ntact

EspiranTo

ottoNd

Snappi

Spinx

rigoN

Coach: NeiL_M

Dignitas

f0rest

friberg

hallzerk

Heap

H4RR3

Coach: vENdetta

Group B

BIG

tabseN

XANTARES

syrsoN

k1to

tiziaN

Coach: tow b

forZe

FL1T

facecrack

Jerry

almazer

xsepower

Coach: lmbt

MIBR

kNgV-

trk

LUCAS1

vsm

leo_drk

Coach: cogu

Envy

Nifty

Calyx

MICHU

LEGIJA

Thomas

Coach: kuben

Group C

OG

valde

Aleksib

NBK-

ISSAA

mantuu

Cloud9

woxic

es3tag

ALEX

floppy

mezii

Coach: kassad

Virtus Pro

Jame

qikert

YEKINDAR

buster

SANJI

Coach: dastan

Gen.G

autimatic

koosta

BnTeT

Xizt

kreaz

Coach: Elmapuddy

Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 10

7am CT: Envy vs. forZe

10am CT: BIG vs. MIBR

Wednesday, Nov. 11

7am CT: MAD Lions vs. Dignitas

10am CT: Fnatic vs. c0ntact

Thursday, Nov. 12

7am CT: Cloud9 vs. Virtus Pro

10am CT: OG vs. Gen.G

Friday, Nov. 13

7am CT: Group B upper bracket final

10am CT: Group B lower bracket first round

Saturday, Nov. 14

7am CT: Group A upper bracket final

10am CT: Group A lower bracket first round

Sunday, Nov. 15

7am CT: Group C upper bracket final

10am CT: Group C lower bracket first round

Thursday, Nov. 19

7am CT: Group A consolidation final

10am CT: Group B consolidation final

Friday, Nov. 20

7am CT: Group C consolidation final

10am CT: Group A final

Saturday, Nov. 21

7am CT: Group B final

10am CT: Group C final

Sunday, Nov. 22