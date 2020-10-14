How to watch DreamHack Open Fall

Sixteen European CS:GO teams will play at DreamHack Open Fall, starting on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6am CT.

The event will serve as the third Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament for Europe. DreamHack Open Fall will be entirely played online due to coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the best teams in the world, such as Astralis, Heroic, Vitality, BIG, OG, and FaZe Clan, will be playing to fight for their share of the $115,000 prize pool and to gain points in the RMR.

Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Open Fall.

Stream

DreamHack Open Fall will be broadcast on DreamHack’s three Twitch channels since there will be two or three matches live at the same time depending on the day. If your favorite team isn’t playing on the main broadcast, you can follow them on the second or third channels.

Format

DreamHack has split the 16 teams into four double-elimination GSL groups of four. All of the matches will be best-of-three series. The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while each third-placed squad will move into the playoff’s lower bracket.

The playoffs will use a double-elimination best-of-three bracket. Every series will be played as a best-of-three, including the grand finals. DreamHack will distribute $115,000 of the prize pool and the winner will take home $33,000 as well as 2,500 RMR points.

Teams

Group A

Vitality

ZywOo

shox

RpK

apEX

misutaaa

Coach: XTQZZZ

Fnatic

KRIMZ

flusha

JW

Golden

Brollan

Coach: Samuelsson

OG

valde

Aleksib

NBK-

ISSAA

mantuu

mousesports

ropz

karrigan

frozen

Bymas

chrisJ

Group B

Astralis

gla1ve

device

dupreeh

Magisk

es3tag

Coach: zonic

Heroic

cadiaN

niko

stavn

b0RUP

TeSeS

G2

nexa

huNter-

kennyS

AmaNEk

JaCkz

Coach: maLek

Endpoint

flameZ

Surreal

CRUC1AL

robiin

MiGHTYMAX

Coach: RossR

Group C

BIG

tabseN

XANTARES

syrsoN

k1to

tiziaN

Coach: tow b

FaZe

NiKo

coldzera

rain

broky

Kjaerbye

Coach: YNk

GODSENT

kRYSTAL

STYKO

zehN

maden

Farlig

Coach: Devilwalk

sAw

arki

JUST

MUTiRiS

rmn

stadodo

Coach: Alm

Group D

Ninjas in Pyjamas

REZ

nawwk

Plopski

twist

hampus

Coach: THREAT

ENCE

allu

suNny

sergej

Aerial

xseveN (stand-in)

Sprout

Spiidi

denis

faveN

dycha

snatchie

Coach: enkay J

North

MSL

aizy

gade

cajunb

Lekr0

Coach: Jumpy

Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 15

6am CT: Vitality vs. mousesports

6am CT: NiP vs. Sprout

6am CT: GODSENT vs. sAw

9:30am CT: OG vs. Fnatic

9:30am CT: G2 vs. Endpoint

9:30am CT: BIG vs. FaZe

1pm CT: ENCE vs. North

1pm CT: Astralis vs. Heroic

Following the end of day one, you can check out the schedule on DreamHack’s official website.