How to watch DreamHack Open Fall

Sixteen European CS:GO teams will play at DreamHack Open Fall, starting on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6am CT.
The event will serve as the third Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament for Europe. DreamHack Open Fall will be entirely played online due to coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the best teams in the world, such as Astralis, Heroic, Vitality, BIG, OG, and FaZe Clan, will be playing to fight for their share of the $115,000 prize pool and to gain points in the RMR.
Here’s everything you need to know about DreamHack Open Fall.
Stream
DreamHack Open Fall will be broadcast on DreamHack’s three Twitch channels since there will be two or three matches live at the same time depending on the day. If your favorite team isn’t playing on the main broadcast, you can follow them on the second or third channels.
Format
DreamHack has split the 16 teams into four double-elimination GSL groups of four. All of the matches will be best-of-three series. The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while each third-placed squad will move into the playoff’s lower bracket.
The playoffs will use a double-elimination best-of-three bracket. Every series will be played as a best-of-three, including the grand finals. DreamHack will distribute $115,000 of the prize pool and the winner will take home $33,000 as well as 2,500 RMR points.
Teams
Group A
Vitality
- ZywOo
- shox
- RpK
- apEX
- misutaaa
- Coach: XTQZZZ
Fnatic
- KRIMZ
- flusha
- JW
- Golden
- Brollan
- Coach: Samuelsson
OG
- valde
- Aleksib
- NBK-
- ISSAA
- mantuu
mousesports
- ropz
- karrigan
- frozen
- Bymas
- chrisJ
Group B
Astralis
- gla1ve
- device
- dupreeh
- Magisk
- es3tag
- Coach: zonic
Heroic
- cadiaN
- niko
- stavn
- b0RUP
- TeSeS
G2
- nexa
- huNter-
- kennyS
- AmaNEk
- JaCkz
- Coach: maLek
Endpoint
- flameZ
- Surreal
- CRUC1AL
- robiin
- MiGHTYMAX
- Coach: RossR
Group C
BIG
- tabseN
- XANTARES
- syrsoN
- k1to
- tiziaN
- Coach: tow b
FaZe
- NiKo
- coldzera
- rain
- broky
- Kjaerbye
- Coach: YNk
GODSENT
- kRYSTAL
- STYKO
- zehN
- maden
- Farlig
- Coach: Devilwalk
sAw
- arki
- JUST
- MUTiRiS
- rmn
- stadodo
- Coach: Alm
Group D
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- REZ
- nawwk
- Plopski
- twist
- hampus
- Coach: THREAT
ENCE
- allu
- suNny
- sergej
- Aerial
- xseveN (stand-in)
Sprout
- Spiidi
- denis
- faveN
- dycha
- snatchie
- Coach: enkay J
North
- MSL
- aizy
- gade
- cajunb
- Lekr0
- Coach: Jumpy
Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 15
- 6am CT: Vitality vs. mousesports
- 6am CT: NiP vs. Sprout
- 6am CT: GODSENT vs. sAw
- 9:30am CT: OG vs. Fnatic
- 9:30am CT: G2 vs. Endpoint
- 9:30am CT: BIG vs. FaZe
- 1pm CT: ENCE vs. North
- 1pm CT: Astralis vs. Heroic
Following the end of day one, you can check out the schedule on DreamHack’s official website.