Counter-Strike has a rich history of taunting. The intensely competitive FPS has a playerbase that loves nothing more than to flaunt their winnings, and this tradition continues with the latest release, Counter-Strike 2.

In the first week after launch, players have popularized a unusual way to rub their successes in the face of others—twerking. This evolution of the classic tea-bagging taunt that started in Counter-Strike: Source was possible in previous titles, but over the years, it’s grown more and more popular on social media, especially TikTok.

Now, CS2’s launch has given players the perfect opportunity to practice the art of booty shaking. If you’re interested in joining in on the fun, look no further.

It’s surprisingly simple to perform a twerk: All you have to do is crouch while moving the camera up and down. It’s a surprisingly realistic motion in CS2 due to the way player character skeletons move. These character animations can feel more realistic and make tactics like peeking fairer, but their true value comes from memes like twerking.

Tutorials on how to twerk in CS2 are making the rounds, which is somewhat ironic as the move is relatively easy to perform, but it makes for a funny thumbnail or title in a sea of serious guides. This is the first meme to hit CS2, and it’s very likely we’ll see more silliness from the community as the game gets traction from mainstream players.

About the author