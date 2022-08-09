There are steps that can help you play CS:GO again.

Sometimes when players boot CS:GO they’ll spot an error message that says “Connecting to CS:GO Network” on top of the game’s menu.

This error prevents users from playing on the official CS:GO servers such as matchmaking games, deathmatch, retakes, and Arms Race. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that the servers are down.

First and foremost, players should check if the CS:GO servers are down. There are a few methods to do that, but one of the most reliable ways is accessing the website Steamstat.us, which shows the status of all Steam services like CS:GO, Dota 2, and Team Fortress 2.

If it’s a server outage, there’s nothing you can do but wait for the developers put it back up again. There are, however, a few fixes you can try to get rid of the “Connecting to CS:GO Network” in case the servers are working.

How to fix Connecting to CS:GO Network Error

The first step to do in case your account can’t connect to the CS:GO servers is if your computer has a stable connection to the internet and restart your network devices. If that doesn’t work, proceed to restart the Steam app on your computer and boot CS:GO once again.

Sometimes these steps will fix the error and you’ll be able to queue for matches, but there’s also a possibility that you’ll need to restart your computer. If restarting your computer doesn’t work, repair the game files by right-clicking Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Steam, accessing the Properties, moving to Local Files, and clicking on “Verify integrity of game files”.

Steam will check all of CS:GO files on your computer and re-download the ones that are broken. The CS:GO files may corrupt after an unsuccessful update attempt, which is a common issue after the game is patched on everyone or another Tuesday.

All these steps are generally enough to fix the CS:GO app on your computer, in case you’re facing the “Connecting to CS:GO Network” error message.