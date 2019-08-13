Heroic signs LOMME to be the team’s new head coach

Frederik “LOMME” Nielsen is Heroic’s new CS:GO head coach, the organization announced today.

The role was vacant since Luis “peacemaker” Tadeu left ahead of ESL One Cologne in July. This will be LOMME’s second time as a coach for Heroic.

The 25-year-old has been in the Counter-Strike scene since 2012. He played for several Danish teams during the early years of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, including Reason, where he competed at the two first Majors, DreamHack Winter in November 2013 and EMS One Katowice in March 2014.

LOMME transitioned to a coaching role in 2016 with Team X, who later became Heroic. The Dane left after two months to become a player again and represented teams like North Academy, Tricked Esport, and ex-Fragsters. His last playing experience ended in February.

Heroic has been playing well lately and they reached their highest position on HLTV’s rankings last month, 13th. LOMME said that he’s excited to prove his worth this time as a coach. “It means a lot to me to be able to stay in this game and work with what I love,” LOMME said.

Although Heroic won’t participate in the StarLadder Berlin Major this month, the Danish squad is confirmed for the next season of the ESL Pro League, which starts in October.