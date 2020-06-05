Here’s the format and invites for cs_summit 6 Europe and North America

The action will kick off on June 13 with the open qualifier.

Beyond the Summit, the organizer of cs_summit six, unveiled the format and invited teams today for what will be the second Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event for the ESL One Rio Major in November.

Cs_summit six Europe and North America will be divided into four phases, kicking off with two qualifier stages with the first starting on June 13. The group stage of the main tournament will be played between June 24 and July 5.

The RMR tournament will use a GSL format with four groups of four teams in Europe and two groups of four in North America, which will transition to a double-elimination playoff bracket later.

In Europe, every team with RMR points already has been invited apart from Astralis, who decided to skip cs_summit six to not lose too many RMR points due to its recent lineup changes.

There are 11 European teams invited for the regional qualifier and another 11 invited for the group stage. Five teams from the open qualifier will complete the regional qualifier stage and five squads from the regional qualifier will make it into the group stage.

As for North America, every team with RMR points apart from Bad News Bears, who disbanded in May, has been invited to the tournament for a total of 10 invites. Three teams from the open qualifier will complete the regional qualifier stage and only three squads from the regional qualifier will play in the group stage.

Here are all of the invited teams for cs_summit six Europe and North America.

Europe

Regional qualifier

Fnatic

Complexity

Dignitas

c0ntact

Heroic

OG

Sprout

BIG

MAD Lions

HAVU

Endpoint

Group stage

G2

Vitality

NiP

FaZe

mousesports

North

ENCE

Heretics

Copenhagen Flames

Movistar Riders

GODSENT

North America

Regional qualifier

MIBR

Cloud9

Envy

Triumph

Yeah Gaming

Group stage