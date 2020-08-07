Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Aug. 6 update

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been without a new skin for months, with the developers concentrating on balance and quality of life improves instead. This week’s update though introduces the Fracture Collection, a new weapon case with 17 unique community-designed skins.
The patch, which went live last night, also includes networking improvements and updates to the Swamp, Mutiny, and Anubis maps.
Fracture case
- Introducing the Fracture Case, featuring designs from over 17 community artists-designed weapon finishes, and the Shattered Web Knives as rare special items
Misc
- Updated main menu movie for Mutiny
- Fixed several exploits related to VPK tampering
- The -untrusted launch option is no longer supported
Networking
- Multiple improvements to SDR networking protocol:
- Improved SDR routing selection logic
- Fixed SDR networking sessions to not be reused after expiration
- Improved stability
Maps
Anubis
- Fixed some clipping, z fighting, invisible surface bugs
- Fixed being able to spot enemies through wall near bridge
- Removed palm tree shadow at bridge
- Fixed wallbang at B main route
- Fixed weapons falling through stairs and other parts of the floor
- Re-added the grenade windows to B.
- New skin for double door at middle
- Various minor fixes
Mutiny
- Optimization:
- Significant improvement in performance in all areas of the map
- Adjusted fade distances to improve performance
- Added more hint/skip brushes to separate certain visleaves
- Added ivy models to prop combine to increase performance when multiple are rendered at once
- Gameplay:
- Lowered part of the wall on A Site
- Modified rock formation at upper T to A into a brick wall to improve visibility and grenade potential
- Added cover at mid to B connector
- Removed cover at exit of mid to A connector
- Removed cover at Side Path near the back of A Site
- Adjusted position of cover at Catwalk
- Adjusted position of cover at T to A Lower
- Raised height of ceiling clipping around A Site and CT to A, allowing players to get on top of the wall on A Site
- Raised height of ceiling clipping around CT entrance to B
- Adjusted deathmatch spawn position near A Site
- Misc:
- Adjusted environment lighting to give a better visual contrast
- Fixed flickering of multiple bush props across the map
- Removed shadows for some foliage models, such as those seen at The Squid building
- Fixed missing textures on various displacements around the map
- Fixed various floating models around the map (windows, lamps, etc.)
- Improved clipping of wooden pillars at Dock
- Tweaked clipping around rock at T to A Upper
- Fixed numerous bomb stuck spots
- Bomb now teleports back to dry land if player drops it while stood on the small boat
- Added multiple bomb reset triggers around A Site, B Site and Dock
- Fixed incorrectly rotated tarp model at Dock
- Removed foliage on A Site wall
- Modified treasure map in T spawn ship to have a more accurate name applied to it
- Updated overview
Swamp
- Main changes:
- Swamp has now great FPS
- Replaced water material
- Made it brighter in some areas
- Updated radar
- Fixed some more clipping
- Middle:
- Closed the corner near the old saw blades by the backroom
- Made recess in wall at T-entrance
- B-site:
- Made brighter background in corner near T-entrance
- T-spawn:
- Closed a gap where a weapon could fall in between