Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Aug. 6 update

Say hello to the Fracture Collection.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been without a new skin for months, with the developers concentrating on balance and quality of life improves instead. This week’s update though introduces the Fracture Collection, a new weapon case with 17 unique community-designed skins.

The patch, which went live last night, also includes networking improvements and updates to the Swamp, Mutiny, and Anubis maps.

Fracture case

  • Introducing the Fracture Case, featuring designs from over 17 community artists-designed weapon finishes, and the Shattered Web Knives as rare special items

Misc

  • Updated main menu movie for Mutiny
  • Fixed several exploits related to VPK tampering
  • The -untrusted launch option is no longer supported

Networking

  • Multiple improvements to SDR networking protocol:
  • Improved SDR routing selection logic
  • Fixed SDR networking sessions to not be reused after expiration
  • Improved stability

Maps

Anubis

  • Fixed some clipping, z fighting, invisible surface bugs
  • Fixed being able to spot enemies through wall near bridge
  • Removed palm tree shadow at bridge
  • Fixed wallbang at B main route
  • Fixed weapons falling through stairs and other parts of the floor
  • Re-added the grenade windows to B.
  • New skin for double door at middle
  • Various minor fixes

Mutiny

  • Optimization:
  • Significant improvement in performance in all areas of the map
  • Adjusted fade distances to improve performance
  • Added more hint/skip brushes to separate certain visleaves
  • Added ivy models to prop combine to increase performance when multiple are rendered at once
  • Gameplay:
  • Lowered part of the wall on A Site
  • Modified rock formation at upper T to A into a brick wall to improve visibility and grenade potential
  • Added cover at mid to B connector
  • Removed cover at exit of mid to A connector
  • Removed cover at Side Path near the back of A Site
  • Adjusted position of cover at Catwalk
  • Adjusted position of cover at T to A Lower
  • Raised height of ceiling clipping around A Site and CT to A, allowing players to get on top of the wall on A Site
  • Raised height of ceiling clipping around CT entrance to B
  • Adjusted deathmatch spawn position near A Site
  • Misc:
  • Adjusted environment lighting to give a better visual contrast
  • Fixed flickering of multiple bush props across the map
  • Removed shadows for some foliage models, such as those seen at The Squid building
  • Fixed missing textures on various displacements around the map
  • Fixed various floating models around the map (windows, lamps, etc.)
  • Improved clipping of wooden pillars at Dock
  • Tweaked clipping around rock at T to A Upper
  • Fixed numerous bomb stuck spots
  • Bomb now teleports back to dry land if player drops it while stood on the small boat
  • Added multiple bomb reset triggers around A Site, B Site and Dock
  • Fixed incorrectly rotated tarp model at Dock
  • Removed foliage on A Site wall
  • Modified treasure map in T spawn ship to have a more accurate name applied to it
  • Updated overview

Swamp

  • Main changes:
  • Swamp has now great FPS
  • Replaced water material
  • Made it brighter in some areas
  • Updated radar
  • Fixed some more clipping
  • Middle:
  • Closed the corner near the old saw blades by the backroom
  • Made recess in wall at T-entrance
  • B-site:
  • Made brighter background in corner near T-entrance
  • T-spawn:
  • Closed a gap where a weapon could fall in between