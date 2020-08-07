Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Aug. 6 update

Say hello to the Fracture Collection.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been without a new skin for months, with the developers concentrating on balance and quality of life improves instead. This week’s update though introduces the Fracture Collection, a new weapon case with 17 unique community-designed skins.

The patch, which went live last night, also includes networking improvements and updates to the Swamp, Mutiny, and Anubis maps.

Fracture case

Introducing the Fracture Case, featuring designs from over 17 community artists-designed weapon finishes, and the Shattered Web Knives as rare special items

Misc

Updated main menu movie for Mutiny

Fixed several exploits related to VPK tampering

The -untrusted launch option is no longer supported

Networking

Multiple improvements to SDR networking protocol:

Improved SDR routing selection logic

Fixed SDR networking sessions to not be reused after expiration

Improved stability

Maps

Anubis

Fixed some clipping, z fighting, invisible surface bugs

Fixed being able to spot enemies through wall near bridge

Removed palm tree shadow at bridge

Fixed wallbang at B main route

Fixed weapons falling through stairs and other parts of the floor

Re-added the grenade windows to B.

New skin for double door at middle

Various minor fixes

Mutiny

Optimization:

Significant improvement in performance in all areas of the map

Adjusted fade distances to improve performance

Added more hint/skip brushes to separate certain visleaves

Added ivy models to prop combine to increase performance when multiple are rendered at once

Gameplay:

Lowered part of the wall on A Site

Modified rock formation at upper T to A into a brick wall to improve visibility and grenade potential

Added cover at mid to B connector

Removed cover at exit of mid to A connector

Removed cover at Side Path near the back of A Site

Adjusted position of cover at Catwalk

Adjusted position of cover at T to A Lower

Raised height of ceiling clipping around A Site and CT to A, allowing players to get on top of the wall on A Site

Raised height of ceiling clipping around CT entrance to B

Adjusted deathmatch spawn position near A Site

Misc:

Adjusted environment lighting to give a better visual contrast

Fixed flickering of multiple bush props across the map

Removed shadows for some foliage models, such as those seen at The Squid building

Fixed missing textures on various displacements around the map

Fixed various floating models around the map (windows, lamps, etc.)

Improved clipping of wooden pillars at Dock

Tweaked clipping around rock at T to A Upper

Fixed numerous bomb stuck spots

Bomb now teleports back to dry land if player drops it while stood on the small boat

Added multiple bomb reset triggers around A Site, B Site and Dock

Fixed incorrectly rotated tarp model at Dock

Removed foliage on A Site wall

Modified treasure map in T spawn ship to have a more accurate name applied to it

Updated overview

Swamp