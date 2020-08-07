Here are all of the Fracture Collection CS:GO skins

Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve Image via Valve

A new and shiny Counter-Strike weapon case arrived last night after five months of waiting.

The Fracture Collection includes 17 community-created skins, each with a unique look and theme. This time around, though, there are no new knife skins. But the Shattered Web Knives from CS:GO’s previous weapon collection will be included as rare special items.

For Steam community market prices on all of the new skins, you can check out the Fractured case on CS:GO stash.

Here’s the full list of skins, with all of their rarities and names.

Covert (Reds)

AK-47 | Legion of Anubis

Desert Eagle |Printstream

Classified (Pinks)

M4A4 | Tooth Fairy

Glock-18 | Vogue

Restricted (Purples)

XM1014 | Emtombed

Galil AR | Connexion

Tec-9 | Brother

M95-SD | Kitbash

MAC-10 | Allure

MAG-7 | Monster Call

Mil-Spec (Blues)