Here are all of the Fracture Collection CS:GO skins

A new and shiny Counter-Strike weapon case arrived last night after five months of waiting.
The Fracture Collection includes 17 community-created skins, each with a unique look and theme. This time around, though, there are no new knife skins. But the Shattered Web Knives from CS:GO’s previous weapon collection will be included as rare special items.
For Steam community market prices on all of the new skins, you can check out the Fractured case on CS:GO stash.
Here’s the full list of skins, with all of their rarities and names.
Covert (Reds)
- AK-47 | Legion of Anubis
- Desert Eagle |Printstream
Classified (Pinks)
- M4A4 | Tooth Fairy
- Glock-18 | Vogue
Restricted (Purples)
- XM1014 | Emtombed
- Galil AR | Connexion
- Tec-9 | Brother
- M95-SD | Kitbash
- MAC-10 | Allure
- MAG-7 | Monster Call
Mil-Spec (Blues)
- SG 553 | Ol’ Rusty
- PP-Bizon | Runic
- P90 | Freight
- SSG 08 | Mainframe 001
- P2000 | Gnarled
- Negev | Ultralight
- P250 | Cassette