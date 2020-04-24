Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s April 23 update

The latest Counter-Strike patch has added a ton of changes to Cache, ahead of its grand return to the competitive map pool.

The map has been under construction for some time, and has been tweaked, and twisted to perfection.

Enemies were previously difficult to make out in the deepest darkest alcoves of Cache, but now it’s much clearer, and brighter. Valve has done a necessary spring cleaning.

The latest patch has also brought minor changes to Chlorine, Anubis, Overpass, Wingman Nuke, and Vertigo, in one form or another.

Here are the full list of patch notes for CS:GO’s April 23 update.

Maps

Chlorine

Changed default CT faction to FBI.

Anubis

Latest version of radar.

Cache

Changed default CT faction to FBI.

Improved visibility map-wide.

Brightened hiding spot near sandbags.

Brightened A Main.

Brightened B Main.

Brightened target placed in corner under B Heaven.

Reduced visual noise.

Reduced foliage clutter.

Speculative fix to ragdolls floating on the A Bombsite.

Optimizations.

Adjusted HDR settings.

Overpass

Added 1v1 mode to warmup when playing Wingman.

Fixed clipping on dumpster at A site.

Wingman Nuke

Added 1v1 mode to warmup when playing Wingman.

Radar now uses new graphical style.

Vertigo