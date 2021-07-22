Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s July 22 update

Players who receive an unusual amount of griefing reports will get a warning, which will be followed by escalating competitive cooldowns if they keep griefing.

Valve has doubled down on griefers in the latest CS:GO update that hit live servers last night. The move comes weeks after the devs added a link to the FPS’ Fair Play Guidelines when playing on official game servers, warning that not complying with the guidelines may result in various penalties.

Now, players that receive an “unusual” amount of griefing reports will get a warning, followed by escalating competitive cooldowns. There are numerous ways to grief such as mic spamming, attempting team kill, and generally, any action that compromises your team’s chances to win a match.

Griefers will see the following message if they’re stacking up reports: “You have been receiving significantly more griefing abuse reports than most players. If this continues you will receive a matchmaking cooldown penalty,” the warning reads.

Griefing are cheating are two of the main problems plaguing CS:GO matchmaking at the moment. Valve is trying to improve the overall experience on official servers at a time where CS:GO continues to lose players, according to date from SteamCharts.

Apart from that, Valve has also implemented several changes to two maps. One is Mocha, one of the latest maps introduced in the competitive matchmaking selection and the other is Pitstop, which is exclusively a Wingman map since it features only one bombsite. On Pitstop the changes are more subtle, while in Mocha, the devs changed how the B bombsite will be attacked as they opened several windows to allow for grenade throws.

Here are the full patch notes for the latest CS:GO update, with an approximate size of 100 MB.

Matchmaking

Players that receive unusually high amounts of griefing reports will get a warning, followed by escalating competitive cooldowns.

Maps

Pitstop

Patched hole in clipping on upper balcony.

Improved skybox and fog.

Fixed broken collision model on bombsite tent.

Removed pixel walk on outside box.

Added dev texture.

Mocha

Several windows opened in B site to allow for grenade throws.

Wall from CT spawn into Middle raised to remove a boost.

Added a trash bin in front of T spawn to self jump up.

Foliage platform above the A site plant zone is no longer clipped.

Truck near B site is no longer clipped.

Geometry adjusted to fix an angle from T side into CT side of Middle.

Minor clipping and optimization improvements.

Fixed multiple bomb stuck spots.

