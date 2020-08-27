Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Aug. 26 update

Swamp, Mutiny, and Cache are in for some changes.

Image via Valve

Valve has focused on map changes in the latest Counter-Strike patch, cleaning up, tweaking, and adjusting Swamp, Mutiny, and Cache.

These maps are currently not part of CS:GO’s active pool, and are nowhere to be seen in a competitive environment. But Cache could be making a comeback in the weeks, or months to come.

Cache has recently undergone a rework and is finally coming together. Swamp and Mutiny still have a long way to go, though this update could be exactly what they need.

Here’s the full list of changes for CS:GO’s Aug. 26 update.

Misc

  • Fixed a rare case where coach camera could remain in free roaming mode
  • Fixed net_dumpeventstats command to be cheat-protected

Maps

Swamp

  • Improved performance
  • New radar
  • Raised the bottom of the water for better readability of players behind boats
  • Fixed invisible water splashes
  • Ambience sounds are quieter
  • To make mid more attractive and balanced we have added a new path from mid up to heaven
  • Heaven has now some more space towards the new path for better angles
  • Closed gaps in wood fence at A-long (T side)
  • Closed a sightline from CT-spawn to A-long

Mutiny

  • Improved performance in all areas of the map
  • Tweaked and improved clipping
  • Adjusted environment lighting to give a better visual contrast
  • Removed foliage on A Site wall
  • Added multiple bomb reset triggers around A Site, B Site, and Dock
  • Extended Dock and Moved T Spawn back slightly to give CTs more setup time
  • Adjusted cover around the map
  • Tweaked wall at A Site for cleaner angles and made it easier to jump onto
  • Made wallbangs through the door on B Site do less damage
  • Lowered part of the wall on A Site
  • Modified rock formation at upper T to A into a brick wall to improve visibility and grenade potential
  • Fixed various lighting and texturing issues

Cache

  • Subtle visual enhancements
  • Fixed door stuck bug
  • Fixed Molotov exploit at Dark Spot Mid
  • Updated .nav mesh
  • Restored functionality to soundscapes