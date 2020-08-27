Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Aug. 26 update

Valve has focused on map changes in the latest Counter-Strike patch, cleaning up, tweaking, and adjusting Swamp, Mutiny, and Cache.
These maps are currently not part of CS:GO’s active pool, and are nowhere to be seen in a competitive environment. But Cache could be making a comeback in the weeks, or months to come.
Cache has recently undergone a rework and is finally coming together. Swamp and Mutiny still have a long way to go, though this update could be exactly what they need.
Here’s the full list of changes for CS:GO’s Aug. 26 update.
Misc
- Fixed a rare case where coach camera could remain in free roaming mode
- Fixed net_dumpeventstats command to be cheat-protected
Maps
Swamp
- Improved performance
- New radar
- Raised the bottom of the water for better readability of players behind boats
- Fixed invisible water splashes
- Ambience sounds are quieter
- To make mid more attractive and balanced we have added a new path from mid up to heaven
- Heaven has now some more space towards the new path for better angles
- Closed gaps in wood fence at A-long (T side)
- Closed a sightline from CT-spawn to A-long
Mutiny
- Improved performance in all areas of the map
- Tweaked and improved clipping
- Adjusted environment lighting to give a better visual contrast
- Removed foliage on A Site wall
- Added multiple bomb reset triggers around A Site, B Site, and Dock
- Extended Dock and Moved T Spawn back slightly to give CTs more setup time
- Adjusted cover around the map
- Tweaked wall at A Site for cleaner angles and made it easier to jump onto
- Made wallbangs through the door on B Site do less damage
- Lowered part of the wall on A Site
- Modified rock formation at upper T to A into a brick wall to improve visibility and grenade potential
- Fixed various lighting and texturing issues
Cache
- Subtle visual enhancements
- Fixed door stuck bug
- Fixed Molotov exploit at Dark Spot Mid
- Updated .nav mesh
- Restored functionality to soundscapes