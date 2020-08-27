Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Aug. 26 update

Swamp, Mutiny, and Cache are in for some changes.

Valve has focused on map changes in the latest Counter-Strike patch, cleaning up, tweaking, and adjusting Swamp, Mutiny, and Cache.

These maps are currently not part of CS:GO’s active pool, and are nowhere to be seen in a competitive environment. But Cache could be making a comeback in the weeks, or months to come.

Cache has recently undergone a rework and is finally coming together. Swamp and Mutiny still have a long way to go, though this update could be exactly what they need.

Here’s the full list of changes for CS:GO’s Aug. 26 update.

Misc

Fixed a rare case where coach camera could remain in free roaming mode

Fixed net_dumpeventstats command to be cheat-protected

Maps

Swamp

Improved performance

New radar

Raised the bottom of the water for better readability of players behind boats

Fixed invisible water splashes

Ambience sounds are quieter

To make mid more attractive and balanced we have added a new path from mid up to heaven

Heaven has now some more space towards the new path for better angles

Closed gaps in wood fence at A-long (T side)

Closed a sightline from CT-spawn to A-long

Mutiny

Improved performance in all areas of the map

Tweaked and improved clipping

Adjusted environment lighting to give a better visual contrast

Removed foliage on A Site wall

Added multiple bomb reset triggers around A Site, B Site, and Dock

Extended Dock and Moved T Spawn back slightly to give CTs more setup time

Adjusted cover around the map

Tweaked wall at A Site for cleaner angles and made it easier to jump onto

Made wallbangs through the door on B Site do less damage

Lowered part of the wall on A Site

Modified rock formation at upper T to A into a brick wall to improve visibility and grenade potential

Fixed various lighting and texturing issues

Cache