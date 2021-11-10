Here are all of the PGL Stockholm CS:GO Major player autograph stickers

CS:GO's latest hot commodity is now available.

Now that the PGL Stockholm Major is complete and Na’Vi have lifted their trophy, CS:GO players can purchase player autograph capsules for $1 each.

There are two capsules available to purchase: the Champions Autograph capsule containing just the Na’Vi autographs and the Finalists Autograph capsule containing the autographs of all the players from the other playoff teams, including big names like dev1ce, NiKo, and ZywOo.

Here’s every single PGL Stockholm Major player autograph sticker, including its normal variety, its Holo version, and its Gold version.

Natus Vincere

Here are all the player autograph stickers for Na’Vi.

G2 Esports

Here are all the player autograph stickers for G2 Esports.

Heroic

Here are all the player autograph stickers for Heroic.

Gambit

Here are all the player autograph stickers for Gambit.

FURIA

Here are all the player autograph stickers for FURIA.

Team Vitality

Here are all the player autograph stickers for Vitality.

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Here are all the player autograph stickers for NiP.

Virtus Pro

Here are all the player autograph stickers for VP.