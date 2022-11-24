Hampus sets ambitious goals for NiP following disastrous CS:GO Major results

Ninjas in Pyjamas need a deep run at CS:GO‘s BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark, if they want to book a spot at the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final in December, the team’s rifler, hampus, said today.

What NiP are looking for at BLAST Premier Fall Final is the exact opposite they went through in IEM Rio Major, the second Valve-sponsored CS:GO event of the year, which was played in November. Despite having a good showing with new in-game leader Aleksib at the qualifier for the Major, the Ninjas couldn’t replicate that form in Brazil and were sent home with a 0-3 record.

“I think if we’re going to go to Abu Dhabi, the World Final, we have to win, I think someone told me? I’m not exactly sure, but I think top-two at least, so, I mean, that’s kinda the goal,” hampus said in an interview with HLTV at the BLAST Premier Fall Final. “But the goal is not really that, the goal is just to play good Counter-Strike and have fun, because we didn’t have fun at the Major, right? Now we’re here to have fun. And yeah, yesterday was maybe not the funniest one, but today was fun.”

NiP eliminated OG today after a 2-0 victory in the lower bracket and moved on to the quarterfinals of the tournament. The Ninjas were left on the brink of elimination after the first day of the BLAST Premier Fall Final following a defeat to Heroic in the opening round.

There are only four spots left at the BLAST Premier World Final. The winner of the Fall Final will qualify directly and the other three spots will be decided via the 2022 leaderboard. NiP are sitting outside of the top 10 on the leaderboard.