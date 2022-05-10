Hades pens new contract with ENCE until 2023

Olek “hades” Miśkiewicz, the AWPer for ENCE’s CS:GO division, has extended his contract with the team, which will see him stay until 2023.

The news comes two months after ENCE announced that it signed new contracts with other key players of the CS:GO squad: dycha, Snappi, and Spinx. Over the last several months, hades has proven to be a pivotal part of the team as well.

The God of the Underworld is here to stay; @CsgoHades has extended his contract with ENCE through 2022 and 2023 🔥



📰 https://t.co/Sj2yhMrkse#EZ4ENCE pic.twitter.com/3dTZL02kjV — ENCE @ PGL MAJOR (@ENCE) May 10, 2022

ENCE is a team on the rise in the Counter-Strike scene. The European powerhouse recently claimed the third spot in HLTV’s world ranking, the highest it has reached since revamping the roster at the beginning of last year.

Related: ENCE’s hades on the CS:GO team’s climb to the top: ‘We can rival the best teams in the world’

In recent months, ENCE has not only reached the top of the ladder but has done so on the back of incredible achievements. In April, the team got to the ESL Pro League Season 15 finals, where they lost 3-1 to FaZe Clan. The team also convincingly claimed a spot at the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major and won the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown Europe 2022, securing themselves a place at the Spring Finals in Lisbon.

Hades has been vital to the success of the team. In the ESL Pro League, he earned “the mantle of the best clutcher.” The player joined the Finnish organization in Spring 2021 as a substitute but has since proved to be crucial to ENCE as a starting player.