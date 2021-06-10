GuardiaN joins Trident as a stand-in

The legendary AWPer will reunite with seized, one of his former Na'Vi teammates.

Former Natus Vincere and FaZe star AWPer Ladislav “⁠GuardiaN⁠” Kovács has come out of inactivity and will be playing for Trident, a Russian CS:GO team, as a temporary player for the time being, the organization announced today.

The legendary Slovakian will be a part of Trident in upcoming tournaments, but the duration of his contract hasn’t been revealed. The organization also brought his former Na’Vi teammate Denis “⁠seized⁠” Kostin back to the active lineup following a brief period on the bench.

GuardiaN basically hasn’t played competitively since he was benched by Na’Vi in January 2020, just four months after his second stint with the organization started. He briefly stood in for Dignitas at Flashpoint season one in March 2020 but spent the rest of his time on the sidelines, focused on streaming. The 29-year-old said last September that he was ready to compete again and wanted to win a CS:GO Major but he didn’t sign with a team, even though he became a free agent in February 2021.

Aside from GuardiaN and seized, the only two well-known players on the roster, Trident has Timur “⁠clax⁠” Sabirov, Aleksandr “⁠glowiing⁠” Matsievich, and Evgeny “⁠Norwi⁠” Ermolin. The new lineup will attend the European Development Championship four. GuardiaN and crew are in Group C alongside Budapest Five, SKADE, and Copenhagen Flames. Their debut match is scheduled against the latter team on Wednesday, June 16 at 8am CT.