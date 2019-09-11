Grayhound replaces erkaSt with INS

Grayhound completed its CS:GO roster today with the addition of Joshua “INS” Potter, giving the organization a full-Australian lineup.

The 20-year-old Australian will replace Erdenetsogt “erkaSt” Gantulga, who played his last tournament with Grayhound at the StarLadder Berlin Major. Grayhound was unable to secure an Australian visa for erkaSt—he was previously living in the country with a student visa.

GRAYHOUND on Twitter Dear Hounds, Thanks to our latest sponsorship with “Heavily Discounted Semi Professionals Delivered To Your Doorstep In A Box With No StickyTape”, we’ve been able to secure our permanent 5th, Joshua “@inscsgo” Potter! Use code GRAYHOUND for express shipping #YeahTheHounds https://t.co/kWRIbDOTFj

ErkaSt had been playing for Grayhound since June 2017. The Mongolian player helped the team qualify for five big international LANs and two CS:GO Majors. He assembled a full-Mongolian lineup after leaving Grayhound and will represent a team called AUGUST.

INS was speculated to join Grayhound since he left ORDER in August and was replaced by the veteran Karlo “USTILO” Pivac. INS helped ORDER qualify for the ESL Pro League season eight finals in December 2018 where ORDER nearly upset Natus Vincere in the opening round.

INS is already playing with Grayhound in the ESEA MDL Australia season 32 and they defeated Bizarre in their first match. Grayhound will also compete in the DreamHack Masters Malmö Oceania closed qualifier.

The second-best team in Australia are scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific qualifier for the ESL Pro League season 10 finals, which will start in October.