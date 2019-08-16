ErkaSt to leave Grayhound after the StarLadder Berlin Major

The StarLadder Berlin Major will be Erdenetsogt “erkaSt” Gantulga’s last tournament with Grayhound Gaming, the Australian organization announced today.

Grayhound said that it was unable to secure an Australian visa for erkaSt to live in the country. He was previously residing in Australia on a student visa.

GRAYHOUND on Twitter Erdenetsogt “@erkaStCSGO” Gantulga https://t.co/XocGFhyBCJ

ErkaSt has been playing for Grayhound since June 2017 when the organization acquired the ex-Immunity roster. The Mongolian player helped the team qualify for five big international LANs and two CS:GO Majors. They also recently won the StarLadder Asia Minor.

The organization didn’t announce his replacement after the upcoming Major, though. ErkaSt has been one of Grayhound’s best players along with Simon “Sico” Williams.

This announcement comes just days after Newmeta Esports, a Mongolian esports website, reported that erkaSt may put together a full-Mongolian roster with some of the country’s best players after the Major.

The country already has a full-Mongolian team called TheMongolz, but they haven’t played a match since May 30 after they lost at the Asia Minor East Asia closed qualifier. TheMongolz are led by the most recognized player in the country, Enkhtaivan “Machinegun” Lkhagva, who played for Splyce in 2016.

If this report is confirmed, TheMongolz may start a new lineup with erkaSt and some upcoming talented players.

Grayhound will start the Major at the New Challengers stage on Aug. 23.