Goodbye Brazil: Outsiders crush FURIA on Inferno to advance in ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs

Outsiders knocked FURIA out of ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs after a 2-1 reverse sweep today in round one.

The Brazilians arrived at the match with a degree of favoritism and displayed their best on Ancient, which was Outsiders’ map pick. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Yuri “yuurih” Santos, and Rafael “saffee” Costa combined for 64 kills and helped FURIA to win Ancient by 16-11. The CIS powerhouse did not feel the pressure despite having their backs against the wall and went on to dominate FURIA on Vertigo (16-10) thanks to an impressive 11-4 CT side in the first half.

The teams headed to Inferno to decide the series and once again Dzhami “Jame” Ali’s side kept the Brazilians under control on their CT side, having secured another 11-4 advantage in the first half. FURIA had no chance to realistically come back to the game after Outsiders won the second pistol and antiecos as well, and it just took some rounds before they sealed the game 16-5.

Yuurih stood as the only player on FURIA to finish with a positive K/D, while everyone but David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan recorded more frags than deaths on Outsiders. Evgenii “FL1T” Lebedev and Jame were the best players for the CIS side, having recorded a 62-46 K/D and a 48-34 K/D, respectively.

FURIA were the last Brazilian team alive in the tournament and the community was hoping they would make a deep run after finishing the group stage with a 4-1 record. FURIA have been the best Brazilian team for at least 2019, but they still seem unable to perform well in playoffs.

The last quarterfinalist of EPL season 16 will be defined later today after Natus Vincere and Heroic face each other at 12:50pm CT.