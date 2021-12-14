Golden becomes a free agent

"I'm ready to get back to the IGL role, this break from competitive was needed for me to rethink some aspects of my gameplay."

Swedish CS:GO in-game leader Maikil “Golden” Selim has officially ended his second stint with Fnatic and is free to join a new project, the organization announced today.

The 27-year-old spent the last five months on the bench following a string of poor results earlier in 2021. His second stint with Fnatic started in September 2019 and worked out immediately. Golden led Fnatic to win DreamHack Masters Malmö in October 2019 and runners-up finishes at StarSeries i-League season eight in the same month and ESL Pro League season 10 Finals in December 2019.

Today, we bid our final farewells to @goldenmajk.



Golden climbed through our academy team into the main starting lineup, quickly proving his capable skillset as both a rifler & IGL, as well as a beloved & prized player.



Thank you for everything, Maikil. pic.twitter.com/o0Up6mpBS2 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) December 14, 2021

Golden was last seen coaching Fnatic’s academy CS:GO team at the WePlay Academy League season one Finals in August but won’t retire as a player just yet.

“My time as a coach is over it was a great experience for knowledge and leadership outside the game for me,” Golden said on Twitter today. “I’m ready to get back to the IGL role, this break from competitive was needed for me to rethink some aspects of my gameplay.”

The 27-year-old started his career as an academy player for Fnatic himself in 2016 and was promoted to the first team in 2017. He guided Fnatic to victory at the WESG Finals and IEM Katowice in March 2018 but was benched later that year in June. Other than Fnatic, he played for Cloud9 between 2018 and 2019, but couldn’t help the North American organization win any championships.

With the end of the season approaching, multiple organizations will be making roster changes for 2022 and Golden is one of the few dedicated in-game leaders available for free on the market.