GODSENT signs a full Swedish lineup for CS2 with veteran captain at the helm

Maikil “Golden” Selim will be returning Counter-Strike under the GODSENT banner alongside two rookies and a new coach. The entirely Swedish lineup will continue to hold onto Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora and Erik “ztr” Gustafsson from rival NiP fame.

Coach Kevin “Kevve” Bohlin, and two younguns Jonatan “bobedske” Persson and Johan “⁠hype⁠” Engblom will be the new arrivals, as Golden moves back into an in-server role, according to an Aug. 7 tweet. This would be the first time Golden had been a starting player for a squad since April 2022.

Golden previously coached the GODSENT lineup with William “draken” Sundin, Alfred “RuStY” Karlsson, and prospect Joel “joel” Holmlund. The squad failed to take home any trophies, after a half-a-year stint.

We are back! 👁️



Ready to compete with our 🇸🇪 2.0 roster, say hello to our team: Bobeksde, Hype, Plopski, Ztr, Golden and Kevve as our new coach! ☝️#GODMODE pic.twitter.com/7LzSXHF5hv — GODSENT (@GODSENT) August 6, 2023

Both bobedske and hype have made their way over from the Swedish PROSPECTS lineup. PROSPECTS managed to accrue a few lower-tiered CS:GO trophies throughout their runtime, with hype being one of the main standouts within the roster.

Hype has managed to garner a solid 1.15 HLTV rating over the last 12 months but hasn’t yet earned his stripes against the upper echelon of Counter-Strike rosters. Bobedske, like hype, has only played one match against a top-five team throughout his entire career.

This is where Golden’s seven years of Counter-Strike experience will likely come in handy.

Plopski and ztr, however, have battled it out against some of the greats during their NiP tenure. The duo were the only starting players kept in the GODSENT overhaul in June 2023, and will likely be a part of the roster as CS2 arrives.

Whether this roster can reach the heights former GODSENT lineups managed is yet to be seen. We’ll just have to wait until they make it to the big stage.

