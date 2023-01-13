GODSENT returns to CS:GO with roster full of former NiP players

GODSENT has signed in-game leader Erik “ztr” Gustafsson on loan from Ninjas in Pyjamas’ academy team, AWPers William “draken” Sundin and Joel Holmlund, and riflers Alfred “RuStY” Karlsson and Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzales Zamora today to form its new CS:GO lineup. The team will be coached by the former Fnatic IGL Maikil “Golden” Selim.

Ztr, draken, and Plopski are all known for their stints with NiP. The Ninjas benched Plopski in September 2022 to open space for the arrival of Aleksib after he played for them for over three years, while ztr was a part of Young Ninjas since December 2021. Draken, on the other hand, played for NiP between 2017 and 2018 and returned shortly in 2019 as a stand-in.

Joel played for Monte in 2022 and helped them qualify for the Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) for IEM Rio Major, while RuStY spent most of his career playing on many tier-two CS:GO teams in Sweden like passions and Red Reserve. Golden was last seen playing for Savage in 2022 and now has officially transitioned to the coaching role. He also stood in for NiP back in 2019 and attended the StarLadder Berlin Major.

GODSENT had been absent from CS:GO since June 2022 when 00 Nation bought the Brazilian trio of TACO, Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer, and Bruno “latto” Rebelatto plus three staff members. The GODSENT went on to release HEN1 in the same month and sell felps to Fluxo in August, officially putting the CS:GO project on hold.

Now, GODSENT returns to Counter-Strike with a full-Swedish team, which will be the organization’s first since it parted ways with its last all-Swede roster in 2018.

GODSENT will start their journey in 2023 by attending smaller CS:GO tournaments and will try to qualify for the bigger ones via qualifiers as the organization doesn’t own a spot in ESL Pro League or BLAST Premier.