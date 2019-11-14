GODSENT reveals its all-European CS:GO roster

GODSENT has officially returned to the competitive Counter-Strike scene by introducing its new lineup today.

The team has signed the full roster of Team NoChance, which consists of in-game leader Kevin “kRYSTAL” Amend, Martin “STYKO” Styk, Mikail “Maikelele” Bill, Jesse “zehN” Linjala, and Pavle “maden” Bošković. GODSENT also signed coach Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg, who was NoChance’s coach before the transfer.

Before the acquisition, this entire roster played under SMASH Esports, which was a Belgian esports organization. They joined the organization in September but were subsequently released two months later—the lineup only played three tournaments in that short time period.

GODSENT, on the other hand, has returned to the CS:GO scene more than a year after it ceased all team operations. In June 2018, the org’s entire roster was picked up by Red Reserve after several early exits from large tournaments.

GODSENT’s new team might be able to bring better fortunes to the organization now that they’ve been given a fresh start on a reborn brand. There’s plenty of experience on this lineup, which should help if the team qualifies for bigger events in the future.