GeT_RiGhT to stand in for mousesports against Virtus Pro in ECS season 8

Legendary Counter-Strike pro Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund will play an official match one month after leaving Ninjas in Pyjamas. He’ll stand in for mousesports today against Virtus Pro at ECS season eight.

GeT_RiGhT will temporarily fill in for Robin “ropz” Kool. The Estonian had some complications on his way back from StarSeries i-League season eight in Turkey and is unable to play the online match against VP.

ropz on Twitter Wont be able to play today due to travel complications, thanks to @GeT_RiGhT for filling in 😍 #ecs

Ropz isn’t the only CS:GO pro facing travel issues, though. Mousesports’ in-game leader Finn “karrigan” Andersen said he’s sick and he’ll land just 30 minutes before the match starts.

Regardless, GeT_RiGhT is a great substitute for ropz. The 29-year-old is one of the most experienced CS:GO players who’s still active and he’s capable of filling ropz’s spots with no practice required.

This is the fifth and final online week for ECS season eight and there’s only one spot remaining for the finals. Mousesports, VP, Fnatic, FaZe, Heroic, Tricked, North, and BIG will compete in a best-of-three, single-elimination bracket. The winner also earns $12,500 along with the spot in the finals.

Mousesports may not play as well as they would with ropz, but a lot of fans will be cheering for them because of GeT_RiGhT.

Mousesports and VP will face each other today at 11:30am CT.