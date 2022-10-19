GeT_RiGhT, f0rest, olofmeister, JW, and friberg to play at IEM Rio CS:GO Major—but in a different way

Legendary Swedish Counter-Strike players Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer, Jesper “JW” Wecksell, and Adam Friberg will join forces on Team Sweden to face Team Brazil in the showmatch at the IEM Rio Major, according to an official ESL tweet that has been deleted.

It’s a tradition to have a showmatch before the start of a CS:GO Major’s grand finals, and that will be no different at the IEM Rio Major. The showmatch dubbed Legends Clash is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 11am CT at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ESL is yet to reveal what legendary Brazilian players will be a part of Team Brazil.

Image via ESL

GeT_RiGhT, f0rest, and friberg competed for years together initially under Ninjas in Pyjamas, where they won 87 consecutive maps on LAN between 2012 and 2013, on top of winning the ESL Cologne Major in 2014. Friberg left NiP in 2017, while Get_RiGhT departed the organization in 2019. The trio reunited and played together once more under Dignitas in 2020.

As for JW and olofmeister, they played together on Fnatic between 2014 and 2017 and helped the organization lift several tier-one CS:GO championships, including the ESL One Cologne Major and ESL One Katowice Major in 2015.

Fnatic were the greatest rival of NiP back in the day when both organizations fielded Swedish lineups, so these five players know each other very well. But, for the first time in their careers, they’ll join forces and play on the same team to try to beat Team Brazil at the IEM Rio Major.