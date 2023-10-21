G2’s star player gets ‘CS2’d’ in crucial round at IEM Sydney

No one is safe from bizarre things happening in their CS2 games, even famed professional players like G2’s m0NESY. In the first map of a semifinals match against Complexity, m0NESY had a rare missed AWP shot that has fans scratching their heads.

After the miss, the crowd at IEM Sydney chanted “fix your game,” a cry echoed by many fans’ reactions to the play.

“Probably some subtick bullshit where he hadn’t 100% finished crouching even though every single visual indicator in the game suggested so,” one Redditor commented. Another suggested m0NESY simply missed, saying “literally aim punch, stop blaming cs2 for everything when this was absolutely normal in csgo [sic].” The sentiment was echoed by another Redditor, who said “I’m all for saying cs2 is bad because it is but looks like he got aim punched if you slow it down.”

To be completely fair, the sub-tick servers are definitely a problem in CS2 right now. Players have been trying to find workarounds for the inconsistencies, but Valve has largely shut them down.

G2 would go on to lose the round, then the map, then the series to Complexity. G2 falls out of the tournament with the 2-0 loss, while Complexity is set to enter tomorrow’s grand finals for a matchup against FaZe Clan.

Thankfully for G2, they didn’t really need a huge win to spark momentum in the new CS2 era. They’re already qualified for BLAST’s Premier World Final in December, which is the last big tournament before the first CS2 Major. Not having to qualify for the final BLAST Premier event of the year will give G2 some time to go back to the drawing board to shore up their mistakes, and give Valve time to (hopefully) fix some of the more frustrating aspects of CS2.

