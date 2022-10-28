G2 Esports reportedly dropping CS:GO head coach

Failing to qualify for the Major seems to be having an impact.

G2 Esports’ CS:GO team could be making another roster change in the foreseeable future.

The organization is looking to part ways with the CS:GO squad’s head coach, Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam, according to a report by 1pv.fr. But the reasons behind this brash decision are currently known.

“It is not yet clear if this is an organizational choice following the recent results, the coach that would not have enough control over the decisions or a common agreement,” the report reads. It also “remains to be seen if other changes will be planned in the squad” after a new coach comes in.

Letting go of XTQZZZ could be a result of G2 missing its first CS:GO Major as an organization since entering the scene in 2015. The European team finished the Europe RMR A for IEM CS:GO Major 2022 in 12th to 14th place after losing to Cloud9, 1WIN, and GamerLegion.

If this turns out to be true, it would mark another change in G2’s CS:GO division after two and half months. On Aug. 16, the organization signed Justin “jks” Savage and Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen, who replaced Audric “JACKZ” Jug and Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen.

Since those changes were made, G2 haven’t had much of an opportunity to compete. In ESL Pro League season 16, they went all the way to the semifinals before losing to the eventual champions, Team Vitality. Their following event was also a failure in the European RMR A. BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 will be the next tournament for the team.