G2 secure first PGL Stockholm Major playoff spot after taking down Entropiq

G2 grabbed the first playoff spot in the CS:GO PGL Stockholm Major after defeating Entropiq 2-0 today. G2 had a flawless campaign in the Legends Stage, beating Copenhagen Flames and FaZe Clan, the best teams from the Challengers Stage, yesterday and taking down Entropiq in the first 2-0 pool match.

The result comes as a great surprise to pundits and fans considering G2’s subpar results in big tournaments prior to the Major. They were doing well in the first part of the season, but their form took a massive hit after the summer player break. Going undefeated in the Legends Stage is a great achievement for G2, and one that will give them a confidence boost.

The best-of-three between G2 and Entropiq kicked off on Mirage and was going back and forth, with Entropiq 14-13. G2 made a great call to hit the B bombsite in round 28, tied the match, and won the last two rounds to secure their map pick. On Dust II, however, G2 barely gave any chance to Entropiq and won by 16-8 with Nikola “NiKo” Kovač and François “AmaNEk” Delaunay popping off. They had solid performances on both maps, but NiKo was the MVP with 48-29 K/D and 99.4 ADR.

Entropiq lost today, but they still have two more chances to qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major playoffs. The CIS team were solid in the Challengers Stage and defeated two great teams, Gambit and Team Liquid, in the Legends Stage so far.

While Entropiq will play another best-of-three series tomorrow, G2 will have three days off before the playoffs kick off in the Avicii Arena on Thursday, Nov. 4.