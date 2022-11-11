G2 reportedly looking to bring in kassad as CS:GO coach

The Serbian could be returning to coaching after a year-long hiatus.

G2 Esports has reportedly found a new head coach for its CS:GO division.

The organization is aiming to sign Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunović, who would replace recently fired Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam, according to Jaxon.GG.

“The rumors about Kassad joining the organization started when G2 promoted Petar “peca” Marković to the CS:GO General Manager position on November 1st. Both peca and Kassad are from Serbia and know each other from the organization CR4ZY,” the report reads.

Since December 2021, kassad has been focusing on being a part of the broadcast talent for ESL events, such as IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League, and now, IEM Rio Major. Although, he was a part of the analyst desk prior to that.

For most of his career, kassad has been associated with coaching. He was working mostly with the Australian core of EXTREMUM, 100 Thieves, and Renegades. He also coached mousesports, Valiance, and Cloud9. With Renegades, he reached the semifinals of StarLadder Berlin Major 2019, and the finals of IEM Beijing 2019 with the same roster under 100T’s banner.

G2, on the other hand, is in desperate need of a coach after it parted ways with XTQZZZ following the failure to qualify for Rio Major. The team missed the opportunity to compete at the major after a roster revamp, which included adding star names like Nikola “NiKo” Kovač and Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov.