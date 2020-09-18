G2 reportedly in talks with FaZe to sign NiKo

If the deal is confirmed, NiKo wouldn't have to be an in-game leader anymore.

G2 is interested in signing NiKo, one of FaZe Clan’s CS:GO stars, according to a report by HLTV and French website 1pv.fr.

The two esports organizations have already opened talks over a permanent transfer for NiKo. If the deal materializes, it would likely be one of the biggest transfer fees in Counter-Strike history. FaZe reportedly paid around $500,000 to sign the Bosnian star from mousesports in 2017.

It’s unclear which G2 player would leave to make room for NiKo, if he arrives. But all signs are pointing towards François “⁠AmaNEk⁠” Delaunay, who arrived in G2 in 2019 and has the lowest average rating in G2 in 2020, according to HLTV’s statistics.

If G2 replaces AmaNEk, kennyS, or JaCkz with NiKo, the team would be down to just two French players and become an international lineup. NiKo would also be playing with his cousin Nemanja “⁠huNter-⁠” Kovač.

Sources told HLTV and 1pv.fr that the negotiation could be finalized in the coming weeks, most likely after October, as both teams are confirmed to attend DreamHack Open Fall, the third Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event for Europe and all the teams of the tournament have locked their rosters.

FaZe has been putting up poor results since the player break. The team replaced Aurimas “⁠Bymas⁠” Pipiras with Kjaerbye and won just one out of eight series since. G2 aren’t in a good place either, as the team can’t qualify for the ESL Pro League season 12 Europe playoffs anymore, just like FaZe.

If NiKo transfers to G2, he wouldn’t have to carry the in-game leader burden anymore. The team already has a solid captain in Nemanja “nexa” Isaković. Despite being one of the best players in the world, NiKo has been in-game leading for FaZe since karrigan was kicked in December 2018 and FaZe has never reached consistent results with NiKo leading the team.