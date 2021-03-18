G2, NiP, and ENCE share the lead heading into final ESL Pro League Group B day

On the final day of Group B play for ESL Pro League season 13, three CS:GO teams can will themselves into playoffs with a victory. G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and ENCE all won their day four matches yesterday, putting them in prime position at 3-1 for the final day.

NiP are on the hottest streak right now, with three straight wins over ENCE, FaZe Clan, and mousesports after dropping their opener to G2. They will have the toughest test today, facing the only remaining team with a shot at making playoffs, Team Vitality.

Vitality, however, look shaky after dropping a pivotal match to ENCE. While the top three teams just need a win to get in, Vitality is a longshot given what would have to happen. They would need to win against NiP, and somehow make up their current overall round differential of -23. Essentially, they would have to blow out NiP while FaZe would have to dominate ENCE.

With a commanding +27 round differential for G2, a win for them against 0-4 mousesports would all but secure first place, meaning a chance at either a quarterfinal or semifinal bye.

For the purposes of competitive integrity, all three final day matches will take place at the exact same time, 1pm CT.