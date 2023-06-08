G2 NiKo delivers historic CS:GO performance at BLAST Premier Spring Final

G2’s star NiKo just had one of the best individual performances of his career and professional CS:GO in general. The Bosnian rifler annihilated Imperial in the first map of their showdown in the BLAST Premier Spring Final group stage on June 8.

Not a lot of players can brag about dropping 30 kills in a professional CS:GO match during a tier-one tournament. That’s incredible already. But NiKo did so in the first half after just 15 rounds played against Imperial on the CT side of Ancient.

The Bosnian was G2’s catalyst as he posted 30 frags, an average of two per round, while dying only four times in the first half. He finished the CT side with a mesmerizing 3.03 rating and 182.9 ADR, according to HLTV’s statistics. G2 won the first half 12-3 and the game 16-7, and NiKo finished with a 35-10 K/D and 2.33 rating.

In the clip below, you can see a small showing of how dominant NiKo was against Imperial and check out the full numbers of the entire first half of Ancient.

NiKo had an individual performance for the history books. Screenshot via HLTV

NiKo’s performance didn’t go unnoticed across social media and fans on Reddit noted that he had a 19-0 start to the series.

“Nearly 200 ADR jesus christ,” one Redditor wrote. “LOL what a beast,” professional CS:GO caster Jason “moses” O’Toole wrote on Twitter.

NiKo has always been recognized as one of the best AK-47/M4A4 players in the professional scene, despite never winning the title of best player in the world. While he’ll retire one day as one of the greatest to never win a CS:GO Major, he put up a performance for the history books today.

If you’re looking to try out new CS:GO settings, you can see exactly what kind of crosshair, sensitivity, and viewmodel NiKo uses. While you probably won’t become an aim god all of a sudden and drop 30 frags in a half, it can give you a confidence boost in matchmaking.

