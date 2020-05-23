G2, FaZe, Fnatic, and more to compete in Gamers Without Borders $2 million charity CS:GO tournament

Gamers Without Borders is moving into CS:GO for its fifth straight charity esports tournament and will feature top teams like G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, and Fnatic.

From May 29 to 31, six of the best CS:GO teams in the world will clash to raise money for charity, with all of the competitors playing to raise awareness for coronavirus relief charity foundations.

The fifth game joining the International Elite tournament series is @CSGO! #GWBPS



📆May 29-31

💰US$2M charity prize fund

🌎Six of the world's best CS teams pic.twitter.com/iYjGFJitIA — Gamers Without Borders (@gwbps) May 23, 2020

This is part of GWB’s continued $10 million charity esports tournament initiative, following other successful events featuring Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2, and Fortnite. The winning team will get to decide where the lion’s share of the $2 million charity fund is sent using a list of partnered organizations that includes the United Nations Children’s Fund, Direct Relief, and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

OG, mousesports, and Natus Vincere round out the full roster of six teams that will be playing in the three day event.

THANK YOU to the wonderful @FortniteGame community for coming together over the last week! Together we've donated TWO MILLION DOLLARS to our fantastic charity partners – and it wouldn't have been possible without you! 🙏 #GWBPS pic.twitter.com/TLRDmw3SP1 — Gamers Without Borders (@gwbps) May 23, 2020

During last week’s Fortnite event, GWB donated $941,500 to UNICEF, $469,500 to the International Medical Corps, and just under $1 million to several other organizations on behalf of the players who finished at the top of the standings. Following the CS:GO event, GWB will announce the seventh game in its charity lineup, along with where the next $2 million is being donated.

Matches will begin at 5am CT on May 29, with the entire tournament being run like a smaller playoff bracket. And anyone who is watching from home or competing in any of the community tournaments being hosted by the company can donate to any of the organizations too.