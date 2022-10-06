G2 crumble, drop down to Europe RMR A 1-2 bracket

G2 Esports are yet another favorite in the Europe RMR A who have fallen to the 1-2 bracket after an unprecedented upset.

The European superteam went up against Russian underdog 1WIN in the third Swiss round of the Europe RMR A. The match went to Ancient, a map favored by G2, but they lost 16-11, putting themselves one step away from elimination and missing the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022.

G2 grabbed eight rounds out of the first 11. But at that point, 1WIN woke up and started putting in work on their T side, which led to only a 9-6 half in favor of G2. And despite winning the second pistol, the international team couldn’t break 1WIN’s defense in the second half.

G2 often hit the A site, but signs of miscommunication and lack of confidence resulted in poor executes, contrary to 1WIN, who seemed to always hit their shots. And while there were glimpses of individual prowess, like NiKo’s clutch in round 22, it wasn’t enough, and the Russian side confidently claimed the win on Ancient.

As a result, G2 have dropped to the 1-2 bracket, which already includes teams like Fnatic and Astralis, who lost their best-of-ones earlier in the day. The European team must now secure two best-of-tthrees if they want to travel to Rio de Janeiro for the upcoming CS:GO Major. 1WIN, on the other hand, are only one game away from exceeding expectations and booking their tickets to Brazil.