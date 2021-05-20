G2 continue to improve CS:GO form with Flashpoint 3 win over Heroic

The CS:GO roster for one of Europe’s premier esports organizations is working its way into expected world-class form after winning two straight series at Flashpoint Three.

G2 Esports opened their run at Flashpoint Three against a familiar foe of their star Nikola "NiKo" Kovač, his former side in FaZe Clan. NiKo has been unfazed by the premise of facing his former team. He and G2 defeated them 2-1 with a 16-14 Train win, a 25-22 overtime loss on Mirage, and a comfortable 16-8 victory on Inferno. The G2 rifler/AWPer superstar now moves to 4-0 against his former team.

Their series against Heroic was almost a repeat performance in terms of how the series progressed with a narrow win followed by a narrow loss and then a comfortable win to close things out. This time, it was a 16-11 win on Inferno, a 16-14 loss on Nuke, and a 16-7 win on Mirage.

NiKo and cousin Nemanja "huNter-" Kovač led the way in both series and saved the best for last with standout performances in the third map. Against FaZe on Inferno, the cousins Kovač combined for 48 kills over 24 combined deaths, resulting in a perfect 2.0 K/D ratio. They combined for 50 kills together on Mirage against Heroic and notched 140 total kills in the series.

G2 have now won 12 of their last 15 matches, with two of those losses coming at the hands of Gambit, the No. 1 ranked team in the world right now. This run started at the beginning of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, right after a disappointing ESL Pro League finish. Prior to the beginning of that BLAST event, NiKo talked to Dot about the issues that G2 were facing, most notably his own performance and a lack of consistency. Outside of the series against Gambit, NiKo has been putting up world-class numbers—and doing so against some big names like Heroic, Astralis, and Virtus Pro.

Back at BLAST, NiKo brought up how the return of Audric "JaCkz" Jug has made the team click and made the players more confident. That confidence has arrived at a great time for G2, especially at an event like Flashpoint Three with Regional Major Rankings points on the line.

They now await their next opponent in either Ninjas in Pyjamas or FunPlus Phoenix. G2 can either avenge their recent loss to FPX or hand NiP their first "official" loss since adding dev1ce. Either way, it could be another huge win for a red-hot G2 team.