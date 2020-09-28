FURIA’s guerri says his 4-month ban is fair

Guerri will keep working with the team, but he can't participate in match days.

The head coach of FURIA’s CS:GO team, Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira, agreed with the four-month ban issued today by the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) for using the coaching spectating bug.

Guerri was banned today alongside 36 other CS:GO coaches. The 30-year-old would have been banned for 10 months if it wasn’t for his confession prior to the investigation and his assistance throughout the process, which resulted in a 60-percent reduction in his suspension.

“[I am] aware of the ESIC announcement and I am satisfied,” Guerri said on Twitter. “I found my sanction fair. The percentage discount applied attests only the sanction, in my case, for the operational error of the “disconnect” and not for abuse. I will obey 100 percent of it.”

Guerri said he’ll continue acting as a coach outside of the game, but as the suspension demands, he won’t participate in match days and won’t be in the same place as the players on those days. “It’s not the ideal scenario, but it’s fair,” guerri said.

The Brazilian’s alleged abuse of the coaching bug became public earlier this month when esports referee Michal Slowisnki shared a clip of guerri using the bug against Complexity in ECS season seven, week two in 2019. Guerri, however, claimed he alt-tabbed out of the game and went to stand behind the players. “I know I should have disconnected, but wasn’t aware of the full impact of the bug,” guerri said at the time.

This suspension comes one day after guerri helped FURIA win the ESL Pro League season 12 North America, in which they defeated 100 Thieves in the grand finals. Guerri won’t work with the team on match days for the rest of the season, starting with IEM New York on Oct. 6.