FURIA reaches IEM Dallas semifinal after comeback victory over G2

FURIA’s playoff run at IEM Dallas is far from over, as the team defeated G2 Esports in the quarterfinals despite dropping the opening map of the series.

The series was a close one throughout, starting out on Inferno, where FURIA and G2 traded strings of rounds throughout the first half. FURIA built a lead up to 11-8, but then struggled to break past G2’s stellar CT-side. Despite losing both pistol rounds, G2 were able to claim victory on their own map pick of Inferno, winning nine of the last 11 rounds. Their performance was fueled by 21+ kill performances from huNter-, NiKo, and Aleksib.

Vertigo was an even closer contest, but it didn’t feel that way early on after another phenomenal CT-side from G2 in the first half, leading to a 14-7 lead for the international roster. But FURIA fought back on their own CT-side, propelled by a raucous North American crowd in Dallas, winning eight of the next nine rounds to force overtime. That momentum carried into the sole overtime period, as FURIA took all three of their CT rounds, before claiming victory in the sixth and final round. Yuurih and KSCERATO each notched 32 kills on Vertigo, with saffee adding an extra 27 in the 19-17 victory.

FURIA finally started strong on the T-side to kick off Mirage, with five straight rounds to open the decisive map. They never looked back, notching 11 total rounds on the T-side, and rolled over G2 after switching sides, winning Mirage by a surprisingly lopsided score of 16-5 after a closely fought series.

With the win, FURIA moves on to the semifinal against ENCE scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 11am CT. G2 exits IEM Dallas with a 5th/6th place finish.