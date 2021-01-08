FURIA benches HEN1

The star AWPer will reunite with his brother in the future.

FURIA has benched HEN1 from its CS:GO team, the organization announced today. The Brazilian star has requested the opportunity to seek new options alongside his brother, LUCAS1.

HEN1 was one of HLTV's top 20 players of 2020, coming in at No. 16 just three days ago.

Following a request made by HEN1, the player will now be free to seek for new options alongside his brother and will remain on the bench while this process lasts.



HEN1 is reportedly linked to the team that ex-MiBR are building.

In the online era that most esports were stuck in during 2020, FURIA stood out as a team. They now sit at No. 6 on HLTV's worldwide rankings and peaked at No. 3. HEN1's former FURIA teammate, Yuri "⁠yuurih⁠" Santos, came in at No. 14 in HLTV's top 20 players of 2020 list. Another teammate, Kaike "⁠KSCERATO⁠" Cerato, was No. 18.

HEN1 had been with FURIA since October 2019. In 2020, they won three regional tournaments: IEM New York, DreamHack Masters Spring, and ESL Pro League Season 12.

Throughout FURIA's run, HEN1 was devastating on the AWP. His survivability was his greatest asset. He had the lowest deaths per round (0.58) in the world during 2020.