FunPlus Phoenix signs Heroic’s CS:GO roster

Chinese esports organization FunPlus Phoenix has acquired Heroic’s CS:GO lineup, its first Counter-Strike team, the organization announced today.

With this, Marco “snappi” Pfeiffer, Martin “stavn” Lund, Casper “cadiaN” Møller, Patrick “es3tag” Hansen, Jonas “b0RUP” Borup, and head coach Frederik “LOMME” Nielsen will now play under the FPX banner in FLASHPOINT season one instead of ESL Pro League season 11.

We are thrilled to announce that FPX CS:GO team was officially founded today, and will participate in the @Flashpoint League as one of the founding members!#FPX #FPXCSGO #FPXWIN pic.twitter.com/5tINrm70eF — FunPlus PhoeniX (@FPX_Esports) March 15, 2020

FPX bought the players for around $1.6 million, according to French journalist neL. But the organization reportedly hasn’t paid FLASHPOINT’s $2 million entry fee and will only pay in the next season if the org chooses to stay.

These five players have been playing together since October 2019 and broke into the top 15 in HLTV’s world rankings in January. They’ve won one tournament so far: DreamHack Open Atlanta in November 2019.

With this move, FPX becomes a larger esports organization. The org is most well-known for its League of Legends team that won Worlds 2019, beating G2 Esports in the grand finals. FPX also has teams in Fortnite and PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds.

As for Heroic, it’s unclear if the Danish organization will sign new players. Heroic has been in the CS:GO scene since its creation in 2016 and doesn’t have teams in other esports titles.

Snappi and crew will make their debut under FPX at FLASHPOINT season one.