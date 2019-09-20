Freakazoid reportedly in talks with eUnited to replace moose

Kaleb “moose” Jayne, eUnited’s longest-standing player, won’t be on the organization’s CS:GO lineup anymore, according to a report from Rush B Media.

Well-known American veteran Ryan “freakazoid” Abadir is reportedly in talks to join eUnited. The ex-Cloud9 player has been a free agent since Ghost Gaming parted ways with its roster in June.

If freakazoid joins eUnited, he’d be reunited with his younger brother, Austin “Cooper-” Abadir, who’s been playing for eUnited since November 2018 after he left Swole Patrol, a team created by freakazoid.

EUnited have failed to produce good results so far in 2019. They didn’t qualify for either CS:GO Major and they played LAN events at DreamHack Open Rio and IEM Sydney in April, but were eliminated in the early stages.

Moose has been a part of eUnited since the organization signed Rise Nation’s roster in March 2018. He’s the only remaining player from that lineup because the organization has made several roster changes since then. Moose missed an important tournament this year, though, when he couldn’t compete at ESL Pro League season nine in May due to visa issues.

If eUnited signs freakazoid, the new lineup would debut at ESL One New York, a $200,000 tournament that starts on Sept. 26. EUnited will face heavy competition in New York since Astralis, Liquid, NRG, and ENCE will also be attending.