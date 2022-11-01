Former Fnatic CS:GO IGL ALEX to take a break from pro play

British CS:GO in-game leader Alexander “ALEX” McMeekin has been on the sidelines since May 2022 after Fnatic placed him on the bench. And today, the 27-year-old said he has no plans to come back to competition anytime soon since he wants to focus on taking care of his stomach issues.

“I decided not to join a team after Fnatic due to the deterioration of stomach issues that I’ve been living with for a few years,” ALEX said on Twitter. “I’ve now decided to take a break to concentrate on getting better, instead of living with the issues.”

Fnatic and ALEX mutually parted ways due to the in-game leader’s incapability of returning to pro play, which prevented Fnatic from selling him. ALEX stressed that his contract was terminated a “while back” and is not bringing this up right now because he wants to join a new team.

The British in-game leader arrived on Fnatic in August 2021 and failed to lead the team to qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major last year and PGL Antwerp Major this year. ALEX, though, won two smaller championships with Fnatic: DreamHack Open and REPUBLEAGUE Season two in November 2021. The organization benched him and poizon in May and acquired Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi and Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen from Copenhagen Flames for the second half of 2022.

This will be the second time that ALEX enters a hiatus from professional CS:GO. He remained inactive for a total of six months in 2020 after playing for Vitality due to his struggle to keep up with the “intense traveling schedule” of CS:GO esports.