Fnatic surpass Na’Vi for No. 1 spot in HLTV’s world rankings

It's the third time that Fnatic have been the top team in the HLTV rankings.

Fnatic have become the best CS:GO team in the world, according to HLTV’s world rankings.

The Swedish powerhouse is now on top of the leaderboard after HLTV updated its ranking today. Fnatic overtook Natus Vincere, who stayed at the top for almost two months following their IEM Katowice title in February.

Na’Vi, however, didn’t build upon that. They didn’t win the biggest CS:GO tournament afterward, the ESL Pro League season 11 in Europe, finishing in fourth place. Fnatic, on the other hand, won the online tournament. They beat mousesports, the ESL Pro League season 10 champion, in the grand finals.

hltv confirmed: fnatic number one team in world pic.twitter.com/V4DVQApojV — FNATIC (@FNATIC) April 27, 2020

This marks the third time that Fnatic have taken the No. 1 spot in HLTV’s rankings. They were the best CS:GO team in the world when the rank was introduced in October 2015. Fnatic lost their spot to TSM three weeks later, but returned to the top by the end of 2015, holding it until Na’Vi,

coincidentally, took over in 2016.

With today’s update, Astralis are now considered the third-best team in the world, which is the lowest the Danes have been ranked since September 2019, prior to winning the StarLadder Berlin Major.

There aren’t many big tournaments going on due to the coronavirus pandemic, which makes the rankings more stable. But HLTV will count the team’s performances at the ongoing ESL One: Road to Rio Europe and North America, which can potentially change the No. 1 team once again in the coming weeks.