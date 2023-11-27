Fnatic signs a veteran and 2 youngsters to revamp CS2 roster

Fnatic completed its CS2 lineup on Nov. 27 with the additions of the 26-year-old French veteran bodyy and two unproven talents in the form of 21-year-old Matúš “matys” Šimko and 18-year-old Can “kyuubii” Ali.

These are the players Fnatic has chosen to try to help the team recapture its former glory in Counter-Strike esports following the departures of William “mezii” Merriman to Vitality and Fredrik “roeJ” Røj Christensen, as well as the benching of Chris “dexter” Nong in the past 30 days.

Bodyy gets another chance at the highest level with Fnatic. Photo via PGL

Fnatic said in an official statement it picked these three players after “careful consideration.” Bodyy arrives to take on the IGL duties that belonged to dexter, while the youngsters will be pure riflers alongside the legend KRIMZ.

“Many of you may not be surprised to know that we’re bringing Matys on to the main roster,” Fnatic said. “Being an incredible rifler with an exciting future ahead, he has gained the attention of many and with good reason. Finally, the introduction of Kyuubii may be a surprise to some. We really went in to finding a formidable young and upcoming rifler who has a real hunger to prove his mettle.”

All three players were contracted to other teams prior to joining Fnatic. Bodyy was playing with Falcons before zonic took over as a coach earlier this month, Matys was a part of Sampi, and Kyuubii was playing for Sangal. Playing for Fnatic will be quite different, especially for the youngsters, as the organization won three Majors just in CS:GO and constantly qualifies for other tier-one tournaments.

Bodyy, Matys, and Kyuubii will make their debuts for Fnatic on Wednesday, Nov. 29. They’re attending the $200,000 Elisa Masters Espoo tournament and will play against GamerLegion in the opening round.