Fnatic defeat Vitality to win DreamHack Masters Malmö

Fnatic reverse swept Vitality today and earned themselves the title of champions at the CS:GO DreamHack Masters Malmö.

The Swedes lost the first map of the series and could have lost the second too as the game went to overtime. Instead they held their own and made the Swedish crowd happy with a 2-1 victory against Vitality.

On the first map Dust II, Vitality once again relied on Cédric “RpK” Guipouy’s firepower to take the map. The 30-year-old has been playing insanely on Dust II this tournament and helped Vitality with 24 kills and a much-needed one-versus-two clutch in the second pistol round of the game. Vitality won the match 16-14.

The first map deserved an overtime, but it was Inferno that delivered it for the Counter-Strike fans. Fnatic had six match points on their hands but instead lost all of them as Vitality took the map to overtime. The Swedish side recovered quickly in overtime and won the game 19-16. The veterans Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson and Jesper “JW” Wecksell combined for 58 frags.

The championship was slipping from Fnatic’s grasp on Mirage. The Swedes assured map point, but Vitality was willing to take it to overtime once more. The young star Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin single-handedly won the final round for Fnatic after he killed three opponents with just a CZ-75, finishing the game 16-13.

Fnatic will have to prove themselves in more events to show to everybody that Malmö wasn’t just a fluke. Maikil “Golden” Selim and Robin “flusha” Rönnquist signed just 20 days ago and this reunion is already showing results.

Brollan is a 17-year-old that often goes under the radar because Fnatic’s form hasn’t been great. He is one of the best talents in the scene and will show his potential on regular basis if Fnatic sort out their gameplay.

As for Vitality, they showed potential in the first tournament with Richard “shox” Papillon. The veteran was a great partner for Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut in clutch situations and the fans are already excited for what they can deliver with more practice.