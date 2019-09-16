Fnatic brings back flusha and Golden

Fnatic has completed its CS:GO roster with the additions of Robin “flusha” Rönnquist and Maikil “Golden” Selim, the organization announced today.

Both players were a part of the Fnatic roster that won IEM Katowice and the WESG Finals on March 2018. That lineup is back aside from Jonas “Lekr0” Olofson, who’s now on NiP.

FNATIC on Twitter A story of two men who return home. Robin ‘@flusha’ Rönnquist and Maikil ‘@goldenmajk’ Selim star in… “The Fnatic Story” READ MORE 📰 https://t.co/Ywbl4Bk4Zd https://t.co/HtbXFryDnM

Fnatic surprisingly benched Golden after winning both tournaments, however, and flusha left months later in September 2018. The Swedish team only won one LAN tournament after flusha and Golden were replaced, the PLG Grand Slam in December 2018.

Most recently, Golden played as a stand-in for NiP at the StarLadder Berlin Major while flusha was taking a break from the competitive scene. Fnatic didn’t qualify for the Major and made roster changes right away, benching Richard “Xizt” Landström and Simon “twist” Eliasson.

Flusha said it’s great to be back on Fnatic and recognized that they all made mistakes in 2018.

“I believe we have all matured and become more professional since both mine and Golden’s departure from Fnatic last year,” Flusha said. “During my break from the CS:GO scene, I reflected a lot upon the negative and positive things that I showed in my entire professional esports career and I have tried to now focus on what once made me one of the best players in the world.”

Fnatic will play their first official match with Golden and flusha today at ECS season eight against Heretics at 10am CT.