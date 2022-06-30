Fluxo, a giant Brazillian Free Fire org, is reportedly looking to enter CS:GO esports

Fluxo, a Brazilian organization known for its Free Fire division and social media appeal, is in talks to assemble a CS:GO team with former MIBR captain Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato and benched GODSENT rifler João “felps” Vasconcellos, according to a report by HLTV’s Brazilian vertical Dust 2 Brasil.

The Brazilian duo reportedly wants to play together and sign with Fluxo, who are exploring other names to complete the CS:GO lineup, according to Dust 2 Brasil. The organization founded by Free Fire player Bruno “Nobru” Goes, MVP of the Free Fire World Series 2019, is currently in talks with its betting partners in order to make the project happen.

Both WOOD7 and felps are currently on the bench of their previous teams and it’s likely that Fluxo would have to pay a buyout clause to count with their services. These players have been connected to other CS:GO projects, but the negotiations have not progressed, according to Dust II Brasil. WOOD7 was removed from MIBR’s active lineup in May 2022, while felps was moved to the bench in March.

This is not the first time that Fluxo tries to assemble a CS:GO team this year. The Free Fire organization negotiated with the Brazilian Last Dance led by two-time Major champions Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, and Lincoln “fnx” Lau earlier this year, but they ended up joining Imperial instead.

Should the talks with WOOD7 and felps progress, Fluxo would have a good foundation to start its CS:GO team. The former MIBR captain is one of the best in-game-leaders available in Brazil and felps is one of the most talented players in the country.