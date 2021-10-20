Floppy reportedly aims to return to CS:GO, play for Extra Salt

Floppy is on his way back to the professional CS:GO scene, according to a report by HLTV. The 21-year-old is reportedly in talks with Extra Salt, but as of now, it’s unclear which member of the North American organization he’d replace.

Floppy switched to VALORANT in April after being considered by many as one of the most promising talents in North American CS:GO. By the end of last year, he was the only player who stayed on Cloud9 for the org’s next project since players like oSee and Sonic left the team.

That project was coined the “Juggernaut” and was led by HenryG, with kassad taking over as the coach. The project crashed a few months later, however, leaving floppy with no options in NA and forcing him to try his luck in Riot Games’ FPS.

But floppy remained a Cloud9 player, this time representing Cloud9 Blue, the org’s VALORANT division. The 21-year-old couldn’t find success after the change, though. His team failed to meet expectations, which resulted in C9 dropping floppy in September. Since then, there’s been no news regarding the player’s future until today.

On Extra Salt, floppy would join a few of his former teammates, like JT or the aforementioned Sonic and oSee. The team made a name for themselves by appearing in a couple of European tournaments over the past few months, like IEM Summer 2021 and DreamHack Masters Spring 2021. Thus, the squad is thought to be the third-best team from North America, following Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses.

If floppy officially joins the Extra Salt roster, expectations for the North American team would be even higher. The team’s next tournament is ESL Pro League Conference season 15, which begins on Nov. 23.