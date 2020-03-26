Flashpoint invites Swole Patrol to round out list of teams for phase 2

Swole Patrol will play under FunPlus Phoenix's banner for the rest of Flashpoint season one.

Swole Patrol will replace FunPlus Phoenix’s Danish squad in Flashpoint phase two, the league announced today.

The squad featuring freakazoid, Austin “Cooper-” Abadir, Edgar “MarKe” Maldonado, Victor “food” Wong, and Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro have been using the Swole Patrol tag since they were released by eUnited on March 8.

With this invite, freakzoid and crew will now represent FPX for the remainder of the season, replacing the Danish roster who only played the first round of Flashpoint phase one. That team featuring Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer and Casper “cadiaN” Møller was signed by FPX from Heroic, but the deal apparently fell apart after Patrick “es3tag” Hansen signed with Astralis to join in July.

Swole Patrol are now the second team to compete in both CS:GO leagues, Flashpoint and ESL Pro League season 11 North America, alongside MIBR. Since FPX came in last place in phase one, the North Americans will likely have to win their group in phase two to qualify for the Flashpoint playoffs.

FPX were put in Group B alongside c0ntact Gaming, Chaos, and MAD Lions, who won their group in phase one. It’s unclear if the Chinese organization will sign long-term agreements with the players in the future.

Flashpoint phase two is scheduled to start tomorrow with Group A matches. Cloud9, Copenhagen Flames, Envy, and HAVU will be playing.