Fl0m shows off possibly broken CS2 grenade play that creates ‘slight one way’ smoke

With only one map to work with in the Counter-Strike 2 limited test, and with there being a strong likelihood of running into the same opponents again, players are looking for every possible advantage. One of NA’s most well-known players and content creators has seemingly found a play that could be used to create a huge advantage.

One of the primary selling points of CS2 is the new dynamic and volumetric smokes. In theory, these would remove annoying one-way smokes that give one player the ability to see through or past a smoke while their opponent can’t. But Counter-Strike pro player and streamer fl0m has already found a unique way to create a “slight one way effect” using an explosive grenade.

me teaching @6motm as well how to do it pic.twitter.com/gZ1YSTF3HL — fl0m (@fl0mtv) April 4, 2023

Fl0m demonstrates the play above at the popular double doors choke point on Dust II, throwing an explosive grenade right before the smoke pops and rushing to the front of where the smoke would pop. He’s able to spray down two opponents before the smoke refills the area cleared out by the grenade blast.

In the second clip he shared, pro player Ian “motm” Hardy uses the trick himself, and while fl0m is flashed for a portion of it, you can still see that the enemy molotov thrown at the choke point gets extinguished and doesn’t deal any damage to him. Motm is still able to use the slight one way to get three without taking any molotov damage, giving his team almost complete control of A long with three enemies dead.

Is this play broken? One of the goals for CS2, as mentioned above, was to remove one-way smokes, but this feels a little more like a play that uses the new smoke technology in a smart way rather than abusing it. Valve has released two weekly bug fix updates already since the CS2 limited test launch, so we can only wait and see if it’s something the devs will leave in.