First elimination and advancement matches of Legends Stage defined at IEM Rio Major

Two teams will book a playoff spot and two will be sent home.

The third round of IEM Rio CS:GO Major Legends Stage will be played Sunday, and for the first time in this stage, there’ll be best-of-threes for elimination and advancement matches, on top of the remaining best-of-ones for teams that are in the 1-1 pool.

FURIA, the only home team alive in the event, will play a best-of-three advancement match versus BIG, while Heroic and Cloud9 will fight for the other playoff spot up for grabs. FaZe, the current Major champions and one of the best CS:GO teams in the world, will take on Bad News Eagles to avoid elimination from the IEM Rio Major, while Ninjas in Pyjamas will face Sprout in the other elimination game.

Before all these aforementioned matches start tomorrow, however, the second day of IEM Rio Major Legends Stage will kick off with the remaining best-of-one matches. There are four of them in total: NAVI vs. Team Liquid, Vitality vs. MOUZ, Outsiders vs. Team Spirit, and Fnatic vs. ENCE.

The Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major features simultaneous matches until its last day (Tuesday, Nov. 8). From that point onwards, the competition won’t have any simultaneous matches going on because all of the series are elimination ones, including the playoffs that will kick off on Nov. 10.

Here’s when every match of IEM Rio Major Legends Stage’s third round will start tomorrow.

1-1 pool of Legends Stage

9am CT: NAVI vs. Liquid

9am CT: Vitality vs. MOUZ

10:15am CT: Outsiders vs. Spirit

10:15am CT: ENCE vs. Fnatic

2-0 pool of Legends Stage

11:30am CT: Heroic vs. C9

3pm CT: FURIA vs. BIG

0-2 pool of Legends Stage