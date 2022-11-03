Final countdown: 6 teams will throw down for 3 spots at IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

There's not enough room for the six of you.

Day four of the IEM Rio Challengers Stage has finished, and each of the six remaining teams has one of the final three spots in the Legends stage in their sights.

The Legends Stage will commence on Nov. 5, with a collection of heavy hitters from the CS:GO scene all fighting for a chunk of that $1.25 million prize pool. The Major champions will win $500,000 and will also get a spot at the BLAST Premier World Final 2022, as well as IEM Katowice 2023.

But first, we have one more day to get through. Team Vitality, Cloud9, GamerLegion, OG, 9z, and Fnatic are all on thin ice, with one slip leading to their downfall. Each team sits on the 2-2 tightrope, with one chance left to make it to the big stage.

The final matches are:

OG vs. Vitality: 15:00 CET

GamerLegion vs. Cloud9: 18:30 CET

Fnatic vs. 9z: 22:00 CET

Once these matches are completed, we’ll have our final team list for the IEM Rio Major.

The Legends Stage of the major will have the same format, with each team going toe to toe to progress through to the playoff stage.

Teams already in the Legends Stage will have had plenty of time to study the squads in the Challengers Stage, but some rosters will come in warmed up, ready to take on the big dogs. Everything rests on the final round of Challengers Stage matches on Saturday.